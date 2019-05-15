Sleep matters

The wearable market is filled with all types of trackers to choose from. No matter what your goal is, you'll be able to find a fitness tracker to suit your needs. For those who are looking for a device that takes every important aspect into consideration, you'd be wise to choose a fitness tracker with sleep monitoring capabilities.

Garmin understands the significant role that sleep plays in your overall health, which is why select fitness trackers now offer Advanced Sleep Monitoring (ASM). Wear your device when you go to bed and you'll be able to view your sleep statistics in the Garmin Connect App on your smartphone or tablet.

Detailed data

Once you've downloaded the app, you'll be able to view detailed data related to your sleep, which includes light sleep, deep sleep, and REM sleep. How can the device track all of this? The optical heart rate sensor measures Heart Rate Variability (HRV), otherwise known as the time between each heart beat. It can detect when you're falling asleep, what level of sleep you're in, and when you're awake.