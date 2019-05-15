Best answer: Sleep monitoring is offered on select Garmin fitness trackers and smartwatches, including the Vivosmart 3 and 4, Vivoactive 3 Series, Vivomove HR, and more.
- Budget-friendly: Vivosmart 3 ($67 at Amazon)
- Level up: Vivosmart 4 ($100 at Amazon)
- All-in-one: Vivoactive 3 ($187 at Amazon)
- Hybrid Smartwatch: Vivomove HR ($198 at Amazon)
Sleep matters
The wearable market is filled with all types of trackers to choose from. No matter what your goal is, you'll be able to find a fitness tracker to suit your needs. For those who are looking for a device that takes every important aspect into consideration, you'd be wise to choose a fitness tracker with sleep monitoring capabilities.
Garmin understands the significant role that sleep plays in your overall health, which is why select fitness trackers now offer Advanced Sleep Monitoring (ASM). Wear your device when you go to bed and you'll be able to view your sleep statistics in the Garmin Connect App on your smartphone or tablet.
Detailed data
Once you've downloaded the app, you'll be able to view detailed data related to your sleep, which includes light sleep, deep sleep, and REM sleep. How can the device track all of this? The optical heart rate sensor measures Heart Rate Variability (HRV), otherwise known as the time between each heart beat. It can detect when you're falling asleep, what level of sleep you're in, and when you're awake.
To ensure you receive accurate data, you'll need to follow a few steps:
- Both your device and your app software should be up to date.
- It's also required that you wear your tracker at least two hours before bedtime.
- The optical heart rate sensor will need to be enabled to take advantage of the ASM feature.
- If you happen to own or wear more than one device, you'll need to wear the one to sleep that's marked as your preferred activity tracker.
If you want all the bells and whistles, you could spring for one of the Garmin smartwatches that's compatible with advanced sleep monitoring. These are pricier, but they're worth considering if you're committed to tracking your data and want plenty of bonus features.
For those who are seeking a budget-friendly fitness tracker with sleep monitoring, the Vivosmart 3 and 4 are both great choices. Go a step further with the Vivoactive 3 Series that boasts sleep monitoring along with other key features, like Garmin Pay, preloaded sports apps, and more. Last but not least, there's the Vivomove HR, which enters into hybrid smartwatch territory. Not only can you monitor your sleep and view your activity stats, but you can also manage music controls and smart notifications.
Most affordable
Vivosmart 3
Standard with substance
This fitness tracker might look fairly basic on the surface, but don't judge a book by its cover. In addition to sleep tracking, the Vivosmart 3 also tracks steps, floors climbed, calories burned, and intensity minutes.
Go further
Vivosmart 4
More details
This stylish option delves a bit deeper into the details. You'll have access to ASM, wrist-based heart rate, all-day stress tracking, relaxation breathing timer, VO2 max, Body Battery™ energy monitor, and more.
All or nothing
Vivoactive 3
No limits
The Vivoactive 3 offer sleep tracking and other appealing features, like 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, Garmin Pay, and more. You'll also be able to download watch faces, widgets, and apps.
The ultimate hybrid
Vivomove HR
Get smart
Keep track of your sleep and so much more. The Vivomove HR offers music controls and smart notifications for incoming calls. It also displays steps, calories, distance, heart rate, and intensity minutes.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.