After three years and 11 DLC fighters, Masahiro Sakurai only has one Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character left to reveal. A lot of hopes are riding with this last reveal. Perhaps the elusive character you've wanted all along will finally get added to the Super Smash Bros. roster. We on the iMore gaming team don't currently know when the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter reveal will drop. However, we do have some strong opinions on who it should be. This is one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there, so it would be nice if the DLC ends with a poignant bang rather than an unenthusiastic character. But either way, we're excited to see how the last reveal unfolds. Here are our serious predictions, far-field wishes, and silly takes on who the last reveal will be. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Monster Hunter Palico

Considering Nintendo's relationship with Capcom and the incredible popularity of the Monster Hunter series in Japan, I'm really surprised that we haven't gotten any playable Monster Hunter characters in Smash yet. To be fair, some of Capcom's characters from other franchises are fighters. Plus, there already are Monster Hunter spirits, Mii Costumes, trophies, and even an NPC Rathalos in the game, but that's not the same thing as being able to control a fighter. The best character to represent the series would be a Palico or Melynx, as seen in Monster Hunter Rise. Its color variants could include wearing different monster armor sets, thus nodding to the many monsters in the franchise. I'd love for it to have the ability to steal items from other players, as the more mischievous Felynes tend to do. As far as attacks go, imagine that little fluffball throwing bombs, hurling Bunny Dango, and using their cute little monster weapons. -Rebecca Spear Among Us Crewmate/Imposter

The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter should be the crewmate/imposter from Among Us. The imposter would have a variety of attacks based on the attacks in Among Us, as well as the ability to "vent" across the board, while the crewmate would be fast and agile, often relying on dodging other players' attacks. The crewmate would also have an eject ability letting them toss other players long distances. Although both could be added to the game as separate characters, I think it would be really fun if even the player doesn't know whether they're a crewmate or an imposter until the match begins. - Casian Holly Waluigi

There's not much to say here. Most of the other Nintendo mascots are already in Smash. Waluigi is not. That should be reason enough to make him the final fighter. But apparently, Nintendo would rather add Solid Snake, Kazuya, Sephiroth, or yet another Pokemon than one of its central mascots. Waluigi has a long history of being forgotten by Nintendo or being treated as a joke. I remember walking into the Nintendo Store in New York looking for Waluigi merch and finding one thing: a T-shirt for children. I know a lot of it is on purpose — he was an Assist Trophy starting in Brawl and not a playable character, which shows Nintendo is in on the joke of Waluigi's existence as a guy who believes he's more important than he is. However, despite his lack of importance being a huge character trait, he's still a well-developed character in the Nintendo universe and has an avid fanbase. He's available in many other Nintendo team-up games, so why not include him here? It's a missed opportunity. WAHH. - Carli Velocci Cooking Mama

You know her, you love her, and Mama loves you — provided you cut those onions correctly. Cooking Mama is a classic character in gaming at this point and a mother figure to us all. She's guided our hands step-by-step to become master chefs, confectioners, gardeners, and even... babysitters? In other words, she's helped us navigate life, so why not let her help us beat the snot out of our friends in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? She could use a frying pan in her arsenal, lob cabbages, and dango to hit enemies from afar, and her final Smash could be her fiery eyes building into a screen-wide inferno, damaging anyone foolish enough to cross her path. Given her appearances in games like Gardening Mama and Babysitting Mama, she's got tons of possibilities for move sets. Players could choose what kind of Mama they'd like before starting and use gardening tools, cooking supplies, or baby bottles to knock other players off the field. With such a versatile background, there's no other candidate that makes as much sense as our beloved Mama.-Nadine Dornieden DOOM Slayer

Doom has a long history of being on multiplayer platforms. A new platform or piece of computing hardware is launched, and the first question on any computer engineer's mind is, "Can it run Doom?" This extends to Nintendo, with the entire run of Doom games available on the Nintendo Switch, from the original 1993 game all the way up to Doom Eternal. As such, adding the iconic Doom Slayer to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate just makes sense. He has varied moves and abilities, allowing the super-fast gameplay to translate well into the all-out brawls of Smash. Adding the Doom Slayer wouldn't just be a cool crossover or a neat character like so many other fan wishes: it'd be an outright celebration of gaming history. -Sam Tolbert DOOM Slayer or Master Chief