Wholesome Direct Dinosaur GameSource: Wholesome Direct

The Wholesome Direct is a showcase of indie games for a variety of platforms including Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Xbox, Playstation, and PC. It kicked off on June 12, 2021 at 10am PT / 1pm ET . This year, we've been told that there will be exclusive footage, interviews, and announcement for 75 indie games. We're covering this information as it's revealed so refresh the page to see the latest news.

If you think you'll be picking up a few of these awesome games, make sure you have enough room on your microSD card.

Every game listed during the Wholesome Direct 2021

Bird Problems

Bird ProblemsSource: Lithic Entertainment

This game takes on the feel of a silly sitcom while starring a bunch of birds just trying to live their lives. It will be coming to Steam.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Recolit

RecolitSource: Image Labo

Explore a strange town while investigating light and help residents of the town. It will come to Steam.

Snacko

SnackoSource: Bluecurse Studios

Bluecurse Studio's cat life sim is coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch. Interact with other cats and build a farm.

Alekon

AlekonSource: The Alekon Company

Join cute little characters in minigames and get creative while designing your characters. Available now on Steam.

A Little to the Left

A Little To The LeftSource: Max Inferno

It's a puzzle game all about getting things to look just right in an orderly fashion. This game is created by Max Inferno.

Ooblets Port Forward 0.8 update

Ooblets Port ForwardSource: Gumberland

This takes place on what appears to be a sunny pier near the beach. Check out the local attractions, play arcade games, and earn tickets. It's releasing for the Epic Games Store and Xbox.

Spirit Swap

Spirit SwapSource: Soft Not Weak LLC

Craft spells, be queer, and crash the concert of the year in this colorful puzzle adventure by Soft Not Weak LLC.

Behind the Frame

Behind The FrameSource: Silver Lining Studio

This narrative-driven puzzle game has a unique painting mechanic and offers new ways to solve puzzles.

Skatebird

Skate around various locations while playing as an adorable little bird. It will release sometime "soon".

Here comes Niko!

Here Comes NikoSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

This is a cozy 3D platformer from Tired People. Interact with quirky animals and explore a colorful world. It comes to Nintendo Switch and Steam sometime soon.

Pekoe

PekoeSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

This cute tea-making similar has you making drinks for a bunch of cats. Meet the cute patrons of your village created by Cup Cake Studio.

Lake

LakeSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

A hard-working career woman from the 80s returns to her hometown to become a mail carrier. Drive around a gorgeous location and get to know the town's residents.

Yokai Inn

Yokai InnSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

In this inn-simulator, you'll interact with several animal creatures in this adorable retro-style game.

Mythic Ocean

Mythic OceanSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Explore a gorgeous underwater world in Paralune's aquatic adventure. Coming soon to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

Kokopa's Atlas

Kokopas AtlasSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Explore an uncharted planet as a black cat. There are plenty of secrets to uncover. This game will be coming to Steam.

Button City

Button CitySource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Run around an adorable animal world while playing as a fox. See what you and your friends can get up to. It releases on Nintendo Switch, Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in Q3 2021.

Letters

LettersSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

A young girl named Sara writes to her pen pal. The story changes depending on what changes you make to her writing. It will come to Nintendo Switch and Steam later this year.

Hot Pot For One

Hot Pot For OneSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

You're alone on a cold Christmas night without any friends or family nearby. Making a massive meal will help you discover the comfort food can bring.

Garden Story

Garden StorySource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Picogram's game has you playing as a little grape named Concord as he works to protect his community and undertake tasks.

Tracks of Thought

Tracks Of ThoughtSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

It's an RPG shaped by your personality. Experience card-based battles and get to know other characters. The demo is available now on Steam.

Beats of Maravilla Island

Beats Of Maravilla IslandSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Discover rare characters and photograph them in these hidden magic islands. It is out today for Nintendo Switch, Steam, PS4, and Xbox One.

Hoa

HoaSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

This unique fairy game comes to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on August 21, 2021.

We are OFK

We Are OfkSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Follow a group of characters as they live their lives in LA. It will be coming to Steam.

Paralives

ParalivesSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Build your home just the way you like it by customizing the size of your rooms, walls, furniture, and more. It will be coming to Steam.

KeyWe

This adorable co-op puzzle game is published by Sold Out and will be coming to Steam.

A Walk with Yiayia

A Walk With YaiyaiSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

This game is all about taking your grandma on walks after she's had a scary fall. Explore the world around you in Trent Garlipp's creation.

Dordogne

DordogneSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Follow Mimi a young woman revisiting her childhood memories in this watercolor-style adventure. It will come to Nintendo Switch and PC later this year.

The Gecko Gods

The Gecko GodsSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Solve puzzles on a desert island while playing as a curious little gecko. It will be coming to Steam.

Tasomachi Behind the Twilight

TasomachiSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Orbital Express's game has you working to repair your airship in a fascinating town. See what you can discover when it released in 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

Please be Happy

Please Be HappySource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Make connections and find love while getting to know a bunch of different characters. The demo is available now.

Witch Life Story

Witchy Life StorySource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Explore a magical world while playing as a witch in Sundew Studios' game. It will release in 2022.

BattleCakes

BattlecakesSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Lead your team of cupcakes into battle in this RPG-style game. It releases on Xbox and Steam in 2021.

Bear & Breakfast

Bear And BreakfastSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

An elderly woman runs a rundown inn. It's up to a little bear to remodel and get the place back up to snuff. There are plenty of cute animal friends to meet and an evil force lurking in the dark. It will come to Nintendo Switch and Steam. The date was not revealed.

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist

PasspartoutSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Not much was said about this game, but it looks like players will control a young artist. The release date was not shown.

Sally

ImageSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Play as Sally, a young girl experiencing her life aboard an airship. This game is being made by Lucid Tales, but no release date was shown.

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Rainbow Billy The Curse Of The LeviathanSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Start your journey in Star Harbor and see what happens when the world gets changed to black and white. It's your job to explore and solve puzzles to put the world back to normal.

Unpacking

UnpackingSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

You know that feeling of satisfaction you feel when you put a room in order? You get to experience that while learning about someone's life in Witch Beam's game. It will release Q4 2021.

Soup Pot

Soup PotSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Chikon Club has created a cooking game that lets you use your creativity. It will release sometime in Q3 2021.

Cloud Jumper

Cloud JumperSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Navigate a flying boat and collect items in this beautiful, cell-shaded game. It will release on Steam.

Teacup

TeacupSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

A small shy frog is on a journey to collect ingredients for her tea party in Smarto Club's game. It will release sometime in Q3 2021.

Moonglow Bay

Moonglow BaySource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Explore a fishing town and get to know the residents. Bunny Hug's adventure will come to Steam, the Epic Game Store, Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Pupperazzi

PupperazziSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Sundae Month's game has you running around and taking pictures of adorable pups. It's "coming soon."

Luna's Fishing Garden

Lunas Fishing GardenSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

This cozy fishing and building game lets you build your dream garden by gathering and trading items. It releases October 21, 2021.

Witchery Academy

Witchery AcademySource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Play as a wizard apprentice and train your magical skills by attending classes. There's also a gardening component and plenty of characters to meet. And you can even spend time bonding with your animal spirit companion. It will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Amber Isle

Amber IsleSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Play as a little girl who shares her home with dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. Craft items, customize your shop and character, and expand the village.

Woodo

WoodoSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

This appears to be some kind of decoration and space management game that focuses on wooden items. It will release sometime in 2022.

Wytchwood

WythywoodSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Alientrap Games' creation seems to take place in a magical location. It will release Q4 2021.

Moonshell Island

Moonshell IslandSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

This brightly-colored game by Cheekynauts Entertainment has you exploring a gorgeous little island. There are puzzles to solve and people to meet. The release date is TBD.

Frogsong

Frog SongSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

This is a heartfelt adventure where you play as a tiny frog that learns it can be a hero too. It will release in 2022.

Loddlenaut

LoddlenautSource: Wholesome Direct (screenshot)

Explore the ocean and collect items in Moon Lagoon's game. The release date is TBD.

Other games announced:

A number of games were listed in quick succession at the end of the presentation. Here they are:

  • LEGO Builder's Journey - June 22 for PC and Nintendo Switch
  • PowerWash Simulator - Now in early access on Steam
  • Book of Travels - Coming to Steam, release date TBD
  • Toodee and Topdee - Coming to Steam, release date TBD
  • The Garden Path - Coming to Steam, release date TBD
  • Venba - Coming to Steam, release date TBD
  • The Outbound Ghost - release date TBD
  • The Magnificent Trufflepigs - Available now
  • Fossil Corner - Available now on Steam
  • Dreamland Confectionary - Coming to steam, release date TBD
  • Freshly Frosted - Coming to Steam, release date TBD
  • Apico - Coming to Steam, release date TBD
  • Cat Designer Mocha - Release date TBD
  • Lonefarm - Coming to Steam, release date TBD
  • Shashingo - Coming to Steam, release date TBD
  • RoboCo - Coming to Steam, release date TBD
  • Kotodama Diary - Release date TBD
  • co-open - Release date TBD
  • Cat Cafe Manager - Coming to Steam, release date TBD
  • Game Director Story - Coming to Steam, release date TBD
  • Princess Farmer - Coming to Steam, release date TBD
  • KreatureKind - Release date TBD
  • Seasonspree - Coming to Steam, release date TBD
  • Fire Tonight - Coming to Steam, release date TBD
  • Floppy Knights - Coming to Steam, release date TBD

Amazing gaming

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

Popular gaming console

There are so many hits on the Nintendo Switch, and since you can play it both on-the-go and while docked to your TV, it's the ultimate gaming system.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.