When the iPad first started out over a decade ago, it was merely a tablet that was running the same OS as the iPhone, but just with a larger screen. At least, that's how I pretty much saw it. I enjoyed my iPad, but I never thought of it as a serious work machine — just a tablet to read, watch, draw, and play on. But as time passed, the iPad soon evolved into something much more than a tablet. People began to use it, instead of a laptop or desktop computer, to get work done with accessories like Bluetooth keyboards or protective keyboard cases. But to navigate your way around on an iPad, you'd still have to use the touch screen with your fingers, or perhaps a stylus of your choosing. It's not a dealbreaker, sure, but it does get tiring having to lift your hand up from the keyboard to tap the screen multiple times, and it can definitely interferes with workflow. When Apple added pointer support in iOS and iPadOS 13, it was pretty rudimentary, and also buried in the Assistive Touch setting. But it really knocked it out of the park with the more mainstream support for external mice and trackpads in iPadOS 13.4. Now, it's hard to use a keyboard or keyboard case that lacks a trackpad. A keyboard with a trackpad unlocks the iPad Pro's full potential

I honestly didn't care too much when pointer support came to iPad at first because my iPad was always my secondary device to work on — my computers being first. But once I tried it with a Brydge Pro+ keyboard with my 11-inch iPad Pro (2020), I fell in love immediately, despite the fact that the Brydge was a little janky at first. Then I got the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, and now have the Logitech Folio Touch — I simply cannot go back to a keyboard without a trackpad, like the ZAGG Slim Book Go. There are many benefits to having a trackpad on the keyboard that you use with your iPad. I actually hate using the touch screen on my iPad Pro because for one, I don't have a second-generation Apple Pencil, and secondly, using my fingers means getting gross fingerprints all over the screen. And both of those options would involve me having to lift my hand off of the keyboard, which I find to disturb my workflow more often than not. Having a trackpad on your iPad keyboard accessory brings your iPad one step closer to becoming a pseudo-laptop. Yeah, yeah — you may be thinking, "if you want a laptop experience, why not just use a laptop?" I find my 11-inch iPad Pro is easier to carry around everywhere than my MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, and the battery lasts much longer on the iPad. Since I pretty much just write articles in my Markdown editor, communicate with my team in Slack, check email, research in Safari, browse social media, and send messages with Messages, I could just use my iPad instead of a laptop for these things. When I do, I prefer using either my Magic Keyboard or Logitech Folio Touch. I can quickly jump between apps via keyboard shortcuts and click on buttons to navigate my way through my favorite apps by swiping and tapping on the trackpad, never having to lift my arm to reach for the screen. It's just easier and not as disruptive to your workflow, overall helping you feel more productive. Really though, if you have yet to use your iPad with a keyboard and trackpad combo, give it a try. It's so much nicer than having to reach out for the screen with your fingers or stylus. And once you do, trust me — it's hard to go back to a trackpad-less keyboard. Why hinder the iPad Pro as a productivity machine?