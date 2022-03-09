Apple's brand new M1 Ultra chip and Mac Studio are causing a stir and rightly so, but there is one tidbit that has had people wondering — why is the M1 Ultra version of Apple's newest Mac so much heavier than the M1 Max version?

Those paying attention to the Mac Studio noticed that the one running the latest Apple silicon is two pounds heavier than the one running the M1 Max chip. Sure, the M1 Ultra is essentially two M1 Max chips glued together — but the extra silicon doesn't weigh that much!

No, the real reason is as simple as it was probably obvious — it's all down to the heatsink according to The Verge.

Here's what the company said in an email to The Verge: "They have the same 370W power supply. The additional weight is due to M1 Ultra having a larger copper thermal module, whereas M1 Max has an aluminum heatsink."

So there we have it. The very best Mac for professionals is even heavier if they slap the mightily impressive M1 Ultra inside it. Not that it really matters — these machines aren't designed to be portable so who cares how heavy they are in the grand scheme of things?

The new M1 Ultra-powered Mac Studio is available to buy now and will begin shipping next week — there's also that M1 Max version for people who don't need the ultimate pinnacle in performance and can make do with what was the pinnacle a day or two ago.