I've been paying $3/month for a Twitter Blue account for months. It offers various "premium" features that vary by platform, including select ad-free articles, bookmark folders, themes, and custom app icons. However, those features aren't why I continue to pay for a membership. That would be the Undo Tweet feature, which lets you edit or delete a tweet after tapping the Tweet button for up to 60 seconds.

Now comes word Twitter is thinking about giving users an actual Edit button. The feature, which is expected to ship to Twitter Blue customers first, would let users edit already published tweets at any time.

On the surface, this sounds like a worthwhile move and one that Twitter's newly crowned larger shareholder, Elon Musk, has been advocating for some time. However, I'd suggest offering an Edit button would be bad news for Twitter and its users.

The everyday Twitter user can currently send out a 280-character tweet on supported devices, such as the best iPhone, the iPhone 13. After the tweet gets published, Twitter users can like or reply to it or send a retweet, with or without an added comment. When the original poster sees a typo or decides the tweet is no longer appropriate, the only recourse is to delete it.

According to Jake Sullivan, Twitter's head of consumer products, the proposed Edit button could allow users to "fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment" while leaving likes and comments intact.

That last point is where significant issues could arise.

Let's say you send out a viral tweet that gets lots of comments and retweets. Then, hours, days, or even years later, you decide to adjust that tweet to consider new thinking or information. But, unfortunately, those comments, based on the original tweet, could suddenly make less sense or, worse, make it sound like someone is advocating a position that they were not.