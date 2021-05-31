Back in iOS 12, Apple finally gave us the ability to automatically download and install iOS updates overnight, so you could wake up the next day and have your best iPhone all updated and ready to go. Fast forward to today, and iOS 14 now offers a few more options for automatic downloads and has some different requirements, but won't should you do if it doesn't work? This has happened to me multiple times, and I've woken up in the morning only to say, "Why won't my iPhone automatically install updates overnight?" I wish I could tell you that I have a silver bullet solution for you, but unfortunately, I still sometimes have issues downloading and installing updates automatically. Here are some troubleshooting tips you can try if you're experiencing the same problem. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

1. Make sure the Automatic Updates feature is enabled There are actually two different options for automatic updates in iOS 14, one for just downloading the update and one for installing the update. You'll need to turn both turned on to download and install new updates overnight. You can turn them on by going Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates and making sure both download and install options are turned on. The switches will be green when the features are enabled.