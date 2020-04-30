With the number of people working from home these days, it's no wonder video conferencing services like Google Meet and Zoom are seeing record usage right now. Businesses need to meet to discuss plans and have meetings with large amounts of people sometimes, which makes Google Meet and Zoom super useful; however, when it comes to personal interactions, they lack any fun. Houseparty is a perfect way to video chat with a small group of friends or family, and I would argue if your family is currently using Zoom or Google Meet, you should give Houseparty a chance instead.

Party like it's 2020 Houseparty Houseparty has risen in popularity as of late, and its a pretty fun app to use with your friends and family. The app allows people to video chat, play games, answer trivia, and more all virtually, making it an excellent way to socialize and see everyone you love. Free at App Store

Have a party with your friends on Android or iPhone

Zoom and Google Meet are both available on iOS and Android (and Windows and Mac), and that's a huge appeal. Not being locked into a specific operating system allows people to chat with whomever they want without having to worry about the device they have. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo I truly believe one of the main reasons FaceTime isn't surging in popularity right now is that FaceTime is locked into the Apple ecosystem. If you have family or friends that have an Android phone or Windows PC FaceTime just won't work for you; however, Houseparty is available on both. This means that whether your family or friends have an iPhone or Android phone, they can download and use Houseparty. Plus, you can use Houseparty on Google Chrome via an extension, so it can be used on a Mac or PC if you want. What makes a party?

Houseparty does a lot to embrace the party part of its name by giving you options to have fun while you chat with your friends. Built right into the app, are a few different games you can play with your friends like Heads Up! and QuickDraw! making it easy to start up a game with all eight people in the room. Plus, there are quite a few different types of trivia you can play, so you can challenge your friends and family to a battle of wits. There's only eight people to a room in Houseparty; however, you can jump from room-to-room with ease, meaning you can have two different groups of friends chatting in two different rooms while you bounce between the two. Just like a real house party, maybe different rooms have different themes or are playing different games at the same time, it can be super entertaining if you embrace it! Bottom line: Why you should use Houseparty? I'm not saying Zoom or Google Meet don't have their place — those services are a way better platform for having meetings or video conferences; however, Houseparty blows those options out of the water when it comes to having fun. If you're looking for a way (or maybe just a new option) to casually video chat with your friends and family, giving you the ability to have some much needed socializing time, Houeparty is a fantastic option!