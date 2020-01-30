Best answer: Yes! Animal Crossing: New Horizons will feature multiplayer. It's confirmed that up to eight players can play together online, while up to four players can explore an island locally thanks to the new "Call an Islander" app on your standard-issue NookPhone.

Animal Crossings isn't just a single-player game anymore. While in the past you were able to visit other players' homes or towns, there wasn't any other interaction beyond that. However, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans can look forward to both online and local multiplayer options. To get to know how co-op play works, Nintendo presented a demonstration during its E3 2019 Nintendo Treehouse: Live segment.

For a local multiplayer session, up to four players can play at the same time using the Joy-Cons. Also, online multiplayer has been confirmed where up to eight players can join up.

If you do plan on linking up with your pals to reshape your island paradise, you need a local connection or Nintendo Switch Online membership, depending on how big of a group you want. For a local session, all you need is your Nintendo Switch and two pairs of Joy-Cons for four-player fun. To make a group, pick a group leader who will use the "Call an Islander" app on their NookPhone. Once they call, the other players can answer, and they will be brought into the game.

The leader is marked by a little yellow flag, making it easy to remember who is leading the group. All the other players can explore the island as long as they stick close to the leader. If you stray too far, you will get pulled back to the leader's position.

As you play, the other group members help the party leader gather materials and other items, but can't keep anything for themselves. If the group wants to switch up the party leader, there's no need to quit and restart the game. You can easily swap leader status whenever you'd like, so everyone can share the material bounty.

Keep in mind; if you want to jump into a local group, every player needs to have a house on the island. For eight-islander multiplayer, however, you can travel to one player's island and explore. While we haven't seen the full extent of multiplayer, it is an exciting option that we can't wait to check out.

When does Animal Crossings: New Horizons release?

The wait is nearly over. Animal Crossings: New Horizons is set to release on March 20, 2020. The game is currently available for pre-order.