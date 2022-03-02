One of the standout features of the Nintendo Switch is the unique Joy-Con controllers. Some of these controllers have been made in pairs of matching colors and others in complementing colors. If you're like me, you're the type of person to need a different color for every mood. If you're not, you may be looking for something with maybe just a little flair but not too flashy. Either way, there are great options available for you, both official and third party. Many of these are available at retailers but some are a bit more difficult to find and you will have to ensure that you're buying from a reputable seller off eBay.
Neon red and neon blue
One of the two standard options but still a great choice is the neon red and blue. While your Switch may blend in since this is an option available upon purchase of the console, these bright red and blue controllers are still a great starting pick. They are very vibrant and offer some color and flair compared to the other standard option of gray.
Gray
Gray is the second standard option if you prefer a more muted look to your console. This dark gray Joy-Con with the black buttons gives the console as a whole a very sleek look. This is definitely the right starting choice for someone who is looking for a more sophisticated aesthetic to their Switch or wants it to blend in.
Neon purple and orange
This bright pair is definitely a stand-out option. If Halloween is a year-round vibe for you or you want to accessorize your Switch during the spooky season, this is the pair to do it. Even if this isn't your goal, the colors complement each other so well it will look nice any time of year.
Blue and neon yellow
Go super bold and bright with this blue and neon yellow pair. This set is bound to look good as you're wandering Yoshi's Crafted World or creating in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It's a beautiful and clean-looking combination that gives off sunshine and beach vibes.
Neon green and neon pink
If Switch exclusives Splatoon 2 and ARMS are among your favorite games, this Joy-Con pairing goes nicely with the bright colors of the games. Giving vibes of watermelon bubblegum in all the best ways is the neon green and neon pink Joy-Con set. These are exactly the shades you'd picture when you think of neon colors and we love the contrast it gives the Switch.
Neon yellow
A matching set of Joy-Cons is a rare sight and this neon yellow set is a pair you probably won't be able to let go of once you have them. This pair was released at the same time as the ARMS game. You will likely have to purchase the Joy-Cons from eBay and you may have to be dedicated to spending a little more than your standard Joy-Cons.
Neon red
While there are a few different kinds of red you can get for Joy-Cons, this neon red pair makes a beautiful bright statement while still offering one of the original Switch color options. This neon red is the same red in the standard neon red and neon blue pair of Joy-Cons. It can be difficult or expensive to find an original of the neon red pair, but you could also change out the shell on an existing Joy-Con to get the pair if you have one neon red controller already.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Joy-Cons
A pastel pair so gorgeous it had Animal Crossing fans considering (or actually deciding on) buying the whole console all over again just to have them. The only way to get the official pastel blue and green Joy-Cons was in the Switch bundle. But there are many options to purchase either just the Joy-Cons or some pre-assembled replacement shells on eBay! Just use caution when buying and only purchase from a reputable and well-reviewed seller.
Neon green
Originally only sold at Best Buy, these neon green Joy-Cons were released to pair with Luigi's Mansion 3. They're the perfect Gooigi color but a very hard find now that the game has been out a while and there was a limited supply of this color. You're likely to only find them resold or offered as a shell replacement on eBay.
SNES Joy-Con
Oftentimes to love Nintendo is to love nostalgia. If you're a fan of the beginning days and want to take your modern console back to where it all began, these replacement shells are a great pick. They are made to look like the SNES controller colors, with a nostalgic touch. You will want to make sure replacing the shell yourself is something you're comfortable doing.
Neon blue
If the blue in the neon red and neon blue pair is more your style and you'd like a matching set for both left and right, you'll like this set. Much like the neon red set, you'll likely only find these Joy-Cons used or as a shell to replace one of your Joy-Cons with. If you are going the replacement route we do want to give another reminder that this will void the warranty and you'll likely have to change the shell yourself.
Silicone covers
Unofficial colors can be super tempting but if you're not ready to void that Joy-Con warranty by replacing the shell, don't worry! You do have another choice. Change the color quickly and at any time with a simple silicone cover that goes over the top of your Joy-Con controller. If you have something specific in mind that isn't listed on this Amazon listing, you can reach out to the seller and see if they'll do another combo for you.
Replacement Joy-Con shells
For those who are unconcerned with the warranty and want some more unique looks, this listing has a very large number of shell options. Note that the warranty is a limited-time warranty so it may be up already. In this case, why not play around with it, right? These shells offer some really cool designs and are a fun way to make your Switch stand out.
Fortnite Fleet Force Joy-Con
These Joy-Cons were released specifically for Fortnite fans. A little different from the neon blue and neon yellow pair released, this neon blue and yellow set has Peely the banana on the yellow controller which isn't quite as bright as the neon yellow. Although the color is different it still is a gorgeous pair of Joy-Cons that look great attached to the Switch.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Con
One of the most decorated Joy-Con pairs to ever have been released is this set that came out with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. This neon blue pair has beautiful gold markings around the joysticks and buttons and a gorgeous triforce in a different design on each side. This popular set is hard to find so you'll likely have to pay more to get them on your Switch.
A color for every mood
Whether you want the effortless option of plugging in some new official Joy-Cons or you're willing to do some work to get the perfect color for your Nintendo Switch, there are plenty of colors available to you. Keep in mind that replacing the shell and other unofficial options will void the Joy-Con warranty. A favorite of ours is the beautiful light and dark blue combo that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons offer. But if you want to get pretty much any color you want, the eXtremeRate Replacement Joy-Con Shells are going to be the option for you.
