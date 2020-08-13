The newest macOS update offers several new features, including an all-new design that looks a lot like iPadOS, refreshed Control Center and Notification Center, updated Safari, and much more.
The following Macs work with macOS Big Sur:
- MacBook (2015 and later)
- MacBook Air (2013 and later)
- MacBook Pro (Late 2013 and later)
- Mac mini (2014 and later)
- iMac (2014 and later)
- iMac Pro (2017 and later)
- Mac Pro (2013 and later)
The first public version of macOS Big Sur should be released this fall. In the meantime, you can join the Apple public beta to begin experiencing the update right now.
Which features are you looking forward to using?
The next macOS version has lots of new features. Which ones are you most excited about seeing?
Review: Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is gorgeous but overly complicated
If you loved Xenoblade Chronicles, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 lets you further explore the shared universe with a new team of characters. However, you don't have to have played Xenoblade Chronicles to enjoy the sequel. The gameplay leaves a fair bit to be desired, but the story and world make it worth playing through.
Apple, Ford, and Walmart lobbying against WeChat ban
U.S. companies including Apple, Ford, Walmart, and Disney have all raised concerns about a recent executive order against WeChat.
Prosser: iPhone 12 launching week of Oct 19, Pro models not until November
Apple leaker Jon Prosser has predicted the announcement and ship dates of Apple new iPhones, Apple Watch, and iPad.
Defend your new 11-inch iPad Pro with one of these screen protectors
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) would be even better when paired with one of these screen protectors, available at various price points. Here are our favorite so far, but more will surely be on the way.