The newest macOS update offers several new features, including an all-new design that looks a lot like iPadOS, refreshed Control Center and Notification Center, updated Safari, and much more.

The following Macs work with macOS Big Sur:

MacBook (2015 and later)

MacBook Air (2013 and later)

MacBook Pro (Late 2013 and later)

Mac mini (2014 and later)

iMac (2014 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (2013 and later)

The first public version of macOS Big Sur should be released this fall. In the meantime, you can join the Apple public beta to begin experiencing the update right now.

Which features are you looking forward to using?

