Not every Mac that supports macOS Catalina will work with macOS Big Sur. Is your computer going to miss out?

It's official! The next version of macOS has been announced, and its arrival will come later this year. Whether you're planning to download the first public beta or plan on waiting until the first official release of macOS Big Sur, we've got you covered. Here are the Macs that will support macOS 10.11 when it arrives.

Does my Mac support macOS Big Sur

The upcoming macOS version does not support all of the Macs that worked with macOS Catalina before it. Instead, support is limited to:

MacBook (2015 or newer)

MacBook Air (2013 or newer)

MacBook Pro (late-2013 or newer)

Mac mini (2014 or newer)

iMac (2014 or newer)

iMac Pro (2017 or newer)

Mac Pro (2013 or newer)

Macs with macOS Catalina that won't work with macOS Big Sur include:

MacBook Air (mid-2012)

MacBook Pro (mid-and late- 2012)

Mac mini (late-2012)

iMac (late-2012)

Announced during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020, macOS Big Sur officially arrives this fall.