Are you intrigued by all the home automation options out there, but not sure where to start? I can totally relate to that. I've wanted to smarten up my home for a long time but I'm super overwhelmed by all the products and options out there, and I've never fully committed to a particular set-up. My lights are so dumb right now!
If you're like me, you should definitely enter this giveaway. Ten winners will get to take home a Philips Hue Light Recipe Kit to either add into their existing gear or for use as a gateway drug into all things smart home. With the battery-powered dimmer switch, you can control up to 10 smart lights simultaneously. The switch can be removed from its wall mount and used as a remote control, and it allows you to dim and brighten your lights or cycle through four preset light recipes.
Scroll down to check out the giveaway and get entered!
The giveaway
THE PRIZES
- 10 winners will each receive (1) Philips Hue Light Recipe Kit E26.
THE GIVEAWAY: There are multiple chances to enter with the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Each winning entry is subject to verification, so be sure to complete each task. The giveaway is open until February 19th, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the closing date. Open internationally!
Win this giveaway and control the mood with a Hue white ambiance light recipe kit
By entering you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
