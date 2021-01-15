The new MOFT Snap-On Phone Stand & Wallet is similar to Apple's MagSafe Wallet in that it is super-thin so it adds very little bulk to the back of your phone. Like Apple's offering, it can securely hold up to three credit cards for easy access.

Where MOFT's accessory really stands out from Apple is in its multifunctionality. Not only is it a cardholder, but it also folds out into a phone stand allowing you to prop your phone up in portrait or landscape orientation. It also works as a phone grip, similar to a PopSocket, since you can slide your fingers between its layers while holding your phone.

Dual magnets ensure that the MagSafe wallet attaches securely to the iPhone 12 series, and it even works with the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe phone cases, and other accessories. Crafted from vegan leather, we really love the utility and the affordability of the MOFT Snap-On Stand & Wallet, and we know you will too!