The new MOFT Snap-On Phone Stand & Wallet is similar to Apple's MagSafe Wallet in that it is super-thin so it adds very little bulk to the back of your phone. Like Apple's offering, it can securely hold up to three credit cards for easy access.
Where MOFT's accessory really stands out from Apple is in its multifunctionality. Not only is it a cardholder, but it also folds out into a phone stand allowing you to prop your phone up in portrait or landscape orientation. It also works as a phone grip, similar to a PopSocket, since you can slide your fingers between its layers while holding your phone.
Dual magnets ensure that the MagSafe wallet attaches securely to the iPhone 12 series, and it even works with the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe phone cases, and other accessories. Crafted from vegan leather, we really love the utility and the affordability of the MOFT Snap-On Stand & Wallet, and we know you will too!
- The world's first phone Stand & Wallet that fully supports Magsafe
- Three viewing modes provide landscape mode (60°), portrait mode (60°), and floating landscape mode.
- With a keyboard, the floating mode enables you to build your own mini workstation from the ground up at the speed of light wherever you are!
- 5mm thin, three-card holder
- Flexibile and easily detachable
- Vegan leather
- Compatible with iPhone 12 series and MagSafe compatible phone cases and other accessories.
MOFT stands for Mobile Office for Travellers, and it's clear that they really understand what accessories you need to make your phone the most convenient productivity tool, without breaking the bank! The multipurpose Snap-On Stand & Wallet retails for just $29.99, compared to Apple's MagSafe Leather Sleeve at $59.
Enter to WIN
THE PRIZES:
The Grand Prize package includes:
- (1) iPhone 12
- (1) MOFT Snap-on Stand&Wallet
The Runner-up Prize package includes:
- (1) MOFT Snap-on Stand&Wallet
THE GIVEAWAY: Due to sponsor restrictions, this giveaway is only open in the following countries: the US, CA, the UK, FR, DE, SG, and JP. There are multiple chances to enter with the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen.
The giveaway is open until February 5, and the winners will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the closing date. Good luck!
Win iPhone 12 and the must-have MagSafe Wallet & Stand from MOFT
By entering you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
