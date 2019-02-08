Win sweet monogrammed accessories from Pad & Quill in this Valentine's Day giveaway!

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and what better way to show your sweetheart (or yourself!) some love than with a monogrammed iPhone or iPad case? Pad & Quill is here to help you do just that with a fabulous offer. From now until Valentine's Day, February 14th, when you order an accessory for your iPhone or iPad or one of their impressive journals or journal covers, you can add a monogram for FREE! This is the perfect opportunity to get a custom gift and save some money!

To spread that love around just a bit more, Pad & Quill is giving away prizes to TEN iMore readers! Keep reading for more details and to enter.

The Prizes

Ten readers who enter via the widget below will receive their choice of accessory from the Valentines Day Personalization Sale!

The Rules

There are multiple chances to enter with the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until February 14th, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the closing date. The giveaway is open internationally, and any customs fees/taxes/etc are the responsibility of the winner. Good luck, everyone!

