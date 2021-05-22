Woman named 'Siri' asks Tim Cook for MacBook after years of jokes

A woman named Siri has written an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking for a Mac for her 30th birthday, after enduring years of jokes about her name.

Siri Hafso's email to Tim Cook is currently going viral on TikTok, in the video Hasfo states "I wrote an email to the CEO of Apple asking for a computer because I feel like they owe me after enduring years of Siri jokes".

Hafso then took to Twitter to share the full contents of the email.

Hi @Apple! I wrote a letter to your CEO. Can you spare a computer in return for years and YEARS of Siri jokes? #heysiri pic.twitter.com/NVuvszF2Kv — Siri Hafso (@sirihaf) May 22, 2021

The email reads:

Hello Tim! I'll get right to it. I have a favor to ask. You see, my name is Siri. Yes... Siri. And up until 2011, I was the kid who could never find their name on a keychain at the souvenir shop. I was the teen who knew when the nurses were about to call me because they would at the clipboard in confusion not knowing how to pronounce my name.

Now Hafso says all she ever hears is "Siri? Like the iPhone? or "Did your parents name you after the iPhone", even though Siri is in fact 30 in June. Siri says her MacBook "took its final breath" in 2014, and that even the Genius at her Apple Store appointment asked her for ID because they didn't believe that was her real name.

Hafso also reveals that, as an actor, she unfortunately lost her job because of COVID-19, performing in a show that was one night away from opening night.

Her humble request to Tim Cook is for any MacBook that Apple could spare, even one sitting on a shelf in storage, missing a key, or one that "is refurbished after having one too many coffees spilled on its keyboard".

You can read Siri's full email here. We're sold, someone please get Siri a MacBook.