If you're buying a laptop, it's wise to invest in the sort of machine that's going to last you a very long time. That doesn't mean you can't make a savings, though! The 16-inch MacBook Pro is discounted by as much as $600 at Amazon right now, dropping prices as low as $1,879 for the refurbished machines.

The sale includes both the entry-level 512GB model and the more capacious 1TB version, both with over 20% off their regular prices, making for some of the best MacBook deals available right now. Sold by Woot, these machines have been restored to work like new and include a 90-day warranty. Shipping is free.

The specifications for the 512GB model include the 6-core 9th-generation 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card with GDDR6 memory, that ultra-fast solid state drive, and more. Upgrading to the 1TB model not only doubles the storage but it also gets you the 8-core 9th-generation 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics.

Other features include a long-lasting battery that works for up to 11 hours, a six-speaker audio system, and four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports for connecting peripherals and accessories. There is even a three-mic array for recording crystal clear audio or making your voice heard during conference calls.

Of course, whichever you go for, you'll also get Apple's beautiful 16-inch Retina display that uses True Tone tech for the best colors no matter what environment around you is like. Plus, the keyboard is Apple's new Magic Keyboard design with new scissor-switch mechanism. Get instant authentication with Touch ID, and keep your favorite shortcuts at your fingertips with the Touch Bar.

Rene Ritchie's review from November said, "The keyboard is, in my opinion, Apple's best ever. The performance improves on Intel even when Intel hasn't been able to improve themselves." He added, "when taken as part of Apple's abstracted architecture that layers metal on top of both the CPU, the new AMD GPU, and Apple's own T2, it achieves performance flexibility and efficiency I don't think any other laptop can match."