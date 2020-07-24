For just one day only, Woot's holding a sale on a selection of the latest Apple iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models in open-box condition with prices starting as low as $300. Buying open-box may seem a bit worrisome at first, but these models are effectively new and have been opened due to being a sample device or if the original retail packaging became damaged. You'll also get a warranty of 90 or 120 days on your purchase in case of any issues, too.

Today only Open-Box iPad Models The sale features the latest iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models with prices from just $300. These devices are sold as open-box meaning they are effectively new, though may have been opened due to being a photo sample or having damaged packaging. From $300 See at Woot

The most affordable option in the sale is the 7th-generation iPad at $299.99 for the 32GB model or $60 more for the 128GB version. The latest 10.2-inch model from 2019 features a Retina display, A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, Apple Pencil support, and more.

It's about $30 off its retail price via Woot today for the 32GB device, though you can get the silver model for $279 brand new at Amazon right now which is a wiser choice if you want that color. The 128GB model is about $40 less than its current going rate if you shop open-box at Woot.

The sale also features open-box iPad Air models from $449.99, though prices are bested at Amazon for certain configurations so it's worth checking those out first.

Some 2020 iPad Pro models were featured, though those have unsurprisingly sold out already. That being said, the 2018 iPad Pro models in the sale probably represent a better value for most people with both 11-inch and 12.9-inch devices discounted. The larger model which has a 256GB capacity is a particularly good deal as it is about $100 less than the 64GB model currently goes for new.

Woot offers free shipping to anyone who logs in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a member already, you can start a free 30-day Prime trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.