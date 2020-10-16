Getting your hands on a new iPad or MacBook is usually a pricey endeavor outside of sales like Black Friday. However, Woot is giving everyone one day to save on a wide selection of Apple's best and latest devices. Prices start at $1549.99 for the iPad models while Woot has various Apple MacBook Pro models on sale today for as low as $890. Some devices are brand new, others are refurbished by Apple with a 1-year warranty or third-party refurbished with a 90-day warranty so be sure to check on the condition.

Though the 2019 iPad Air has already sold out and the remaining 1st-gen iPad Air is super affordable, if a little old now, the sale really spoils you for choice when it comes to the MacBook Pro models available.

There are machines from 2017 to 2019 involved in the sale with the most affordable one still in stock being the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2017. This machine is actually brand new, though it only carries a 90-day Woot warranty. It is equipped with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. At $929.99, it's almost $500 off what this machine retailed for.

If you want a larger display, you can snag 15-inch or even the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the sale. That most-recent machine is available from $1,875 refurbished with a 1-year warranty. It's powered by an Intel Core i7 or i9 processor depending on the configuration you pick as well as 16GB RAM and either a 512GB or 1TB SSD.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.