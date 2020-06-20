There's no overstating how instrumental WordPress is for making businesses successful online. But if you're pivoting to the platform, you can't expect for it to work its magic without injecting the right plugins to your site. Plugins are responsible for expanding the functionality of your page, and if your goal is to streamline project management and transactions, there's no plugin more powerful than WordPress Portal.
A project management software and accounting tool all packed into a single plugin, WordPress Portal installs quickly and creates a new directory to your front-end website www.yourdomain.com/portal, allowing you and your team to have access to an easy-to-use interface that makes running your business more efficient. You can assign five user roles — Admin, Project Manager, Accountant, Contractor, Client — and appoint tasks with set due dates, open discussions, upload files, and set milestones.
Here's a sneak peek:
Accounting will be a cakewalk, too. You can create and send estimates for a specific project, receive payments via Stripe and PayPal, and keep tabs on all financial records. And the best part is you only have to pay once to gain access to these nifty features. No unnecessary subscriptions or additional fees for add-ons — only a single payment is needed to supercharge your business.
For a limited time, WordPress Portal is available on sale for only $99.
See Deal
