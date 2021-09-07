What you need to know
- Popular workout app Wakeout is now available on your Mac.
- Users can start a Wakeout from their Mac with just a click.
Apple App of the Year award winner Wakeout has just released a Mac app, bringing its exercises to the platform for the first time.
Until now Wakeout was an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch app designed to help people do miniature workouts from anywhere, without the need for equipment or dedicated space. Now, all of that includes the Mac — and all of the features you would expect are present and correct. It's sure to be one of the best Mac apps for fitness fans straight out of the gate.
Users can install the Wakeout app on their Mac and expect the following features:
- Start a Wakeout right from the menubar with a click
- Setup and launch your Active Timer from the menubar
- Control your Active Timer from the menubar, like taking a break
- Active Timer countdown on your menubar
- Fullscreen Wakeout routines for an immersive experience
- Compact design so that you can keep Wakeout at the ready
All of this comes under the same Wakeout subscription, so users will pay one fee and access Wakeout on all of their devices.
Here's how the Wakeout founders explain what the app does:
Wakeout is the most fun and easy way to make physical activity a part of your life. On the Mac, it becomes your wellness companion during your workweek.
Wakeout is not a fitness app. Our growing library of movements are designed to lower stress, increase energy and put a smile on your face.
Keep Wakeout open on your Menubar so you can quickly start a 1-minute routine with a click.
Having spoken with the Wakeout founders myself I can confirm that their energy is infectious — definitely give this a try if you're looking to move around more but don't have the time or inclination to visit a gym.
You can download Wakeout from the App Store right now.
