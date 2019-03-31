Having your data stored in the cloud is great, but can also be expensive, and if the company has a failure you risk losing it all. Keep local copies of your most important files for less with today's big sale.

Starting with the "smallest" options, there are a bunch of microSD cards to pick between. These are great to be used in action cameras, Android phones, tablets, Nintendo Switch, and so much more. You can grab a 128GB Kingston card for $15.49 today, or jump up to SanDisk's 256GB high-speed option for just $52.99. If you happen to need a full-size SD card, we've got you covered as well. The SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB card is on sale for $31.98, and the 512GB is on sale for $159.99.

In terms of external drives, the most affordable from this sale is the Toshiba Canvio 1TB drive for $39.99. There's also a WD 2TB My Passport drive on sale for $62.99, which comes pre-formatted for the Mac, or the drop-resistant 500GB WD My Passport Go for $71.99.

If you're a real media junkie, there's also the diskless Synology 2 bay DS218j on sale for $130, or the much more powerful QNAP TS-453BT3 NAS on sale for $799. There's also a variety of drives available that are designed to fit inside these machines.

These prices, many of which are all-time lows) are only good for today, though, so you'll want to act quick and not miss out. Keeping local copies of your data, along with those in the cloud, can prove to be very helpful in the long run.

