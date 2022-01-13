Apple doesn't seem all that keen to bring USB-C to an iPhone and while there is still a chance that it could happen with iPhone 14, it does seem unlikely. But you can get your hands on a new USB-C iPhone X right now or, more accurately, once its auction ends. It won't begin until January 19.

This iPhone X was created by Gernot Jöbstl and unlike previous USB-C iPhone transplants, this one retains its water resistance. That, apparently, makes it the world's first which should bump the price up a little bit. That's probably fair considering Jöbstl had to go about creating a custom part to make the magic happen.

Check out the video explaining how the transplant went down.