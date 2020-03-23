What you need to know
- Apple is expected to announce iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro this September.
- This latest concept shows us what the cheaper iPhones might look like.
- These are the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch LCD iPhones.
If Apple follows what has become a pretty solid release cadence we can expect iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to be announced in September of this year. Quite what that lineup will look like is open to interpretation right now, but some camps have 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch LCD iPhones sitting at the bottom of the pile. And that's exactly what this concept is showing us.
We've already seen concepts based around what Apple might announce later this year, but those tend to focus on something more likely to be iPhone 12 Pro. This concept is very much for the LCD models. And as part of that, it only has two cameras. Oh, and it comes in some stunning colors.
This concept comes via ConceptsiPhone and Ben Geskin and whether that makes it more reliable or not is very much up to you. All I know is that this looks stunning, even if the chance of seeing an iPhone without a notch is very, very slim in 2020. I'm absolutely here for that iPhone 4-like shape, though.
Still, we can dream, can't we?
