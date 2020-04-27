What you need to know
- Apple was expected to announce its iPhone 12 lineup in September.
- But delays in the design process seem to have pushed everything back a month.
- Coronavirus difficulties could mean an October release.
Apple's iPhone 12 release has been the subject of plenty of rumors of late with its release date top of the discussion points. It's looking increasingly likely that we might have to wait a few weeks longer for the new iPhones than previously anticipated, with the Wall Street Journal chiming in. According to its report, things are a month behind schedule.
The reason? Coronavirus.
We've heard previously that Apple's engineers have been unable to fly to China to complete the development process. That, in turn, will prevent mass production from kicking off as early as usual although there may still be time to get iPhones built and ready to go. Ultimately, everyone is guessing at this point.
Apple does have form for pushing iPhone launches beyond September. The release of iPhone X didn't happen until November, wth iPhone XR taking until October to reach stores.
Apple does have other options here, too. If stock levels are low the company could scale back its week one launch territories to ensure sufficient iPhones remain available for the United States and select other countries.
We'll likely know more in the coming weeks as things start to ramp up ahead of a launch. Whether that turns out to be September, October, or even November.
