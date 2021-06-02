The #WWDC21 Twitter hashflag is live ahead of next week's WWDC event

With WWDC21 now less than a week away Apple is already hyping things up. Its latest move involves the activation of a new #WWDC21 hashflag on Twitter.

At the time of writing the hashflag is only available as a static image, although that will likely change once WWDC gets underway on Monday, June 7.

Hashflags are icons that appear beside specific hashtags on Twitter, with the #WWDC21 hashflag being a blue thumbs-up bubble like the ones we see in iMessage. Whether that's a not of the head to something we'll see next week isn't entirely clear. iMessage reactions are already supported across Apple's devices.

Apple's WWDC21 event is set to be another big one, with the opening keynote giving the company the chance to share what comes next. In terms of software, that's likely to be iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 – it was this time last year that we got our first look at iOS 14, for example.

