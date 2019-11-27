Apple recently released the Smart Battery Case for both iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and it came with a surprise. The new cases have a dedicated, physical camera button for the first time and it's pretty awesome. But the folks at iFixit wanted to know exactly how it works seeing as there's no button on the iPhone for it to press. Enter the magic of the X-ray.

iFixit had the team at Creative Electron take an X-ray of an iPhone 11 Smart Battery case to see what makes it tick, and it turns out it's smarter than we thought. According to the report the button actually connects to the iPhone's Lightning port via a flexible circuit with everything else handled in software.