What you need to know
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S preorders are now available in the U.S.
- We expect they will sell out very fast.
- We have the best options to buy.
One of the biggest, if not the biggest preorder event is happening right now and that's for the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. Preorders start at 8:00 AM local time in the U.S. and Canada, with additional countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa having gone live earlier today.
Our friends at Windows Central have absolutely everything you need to know about Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S pre-orders, including where to find both in stock and the best deals.
They also have information about bundles and deals, financing through Xbox All Access, and the best accessories for the new generation of console.
If you're stuck on which one to go for, they also have a handy guide to help you choose.
Xbox Series X, Series S preorder deals: Where to find consoles still in stock
Microsoft's biggest hardware release is happening now. Whether you are going all-in with the most advanced gaming console with the Xbox Series X, or you're happy with buying digital-only content with the Xbox Series S, now is the time to buy. If you are still trying to decide which model to get, check out WindowsCentral's in-depth Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S comparison.
Xbox Series X is Microsoft's most-powerful ever console with 12TF GPU performance, SSD storage, 4K resolution, and up to 120FPS, full backward compatibility for all four generations, and ray-tracing support. Series S is a more budget-friendly console with similar high-performance, a less-powerful GPU, and no disc drive.
