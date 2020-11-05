Though it's not nearly as powerful as the Xbox Series X, the Nintendo Switch can be played on TV or in handheld mode. It also hosts dozens of popular exclusives including single-player and couch co-op multiplayer hits.

Microsoft's powerful console supports 4K+ resolution and a super fast processor. This is the gaming system for anyone who wants to experience the latest in gaming tech.

What's the difference?

The Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch are both extraordinary consoles that function very differently from each other. Microsoft's latest edition to the Xbox family is incredibly powerful and will have some of the most realistic visuals to date. To figure out which console you should buy, you should definitely consider what you want to get out of your gaming sessions.

Specs & comparisons

Xbox Series X Nintendo Switch Price $500 $300 GPU 12.15 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor CPU 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor Memory 16 GB GDDR6 4 GB LPDDR4 SDRAM @ 1600 MHz Storage 1 TB Custom NVME SSD 32GB Internal + MicroSD Resolution 4K @ 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 720p (Undocked) / 1080p (Docked) USB USB 3.0 (unknown), USB-C 1 x USB-C (Console), 3 x USB 2.0 (Dock) Controller Xbox Series X Controller Joy-Cons / Pro Controller Backward compatibility Yes No Game format Discs / digital downloads Cartridges / digital downloads Weight 9.8lbs 0.66 lb (Console) / 0.72 lb (Dock) Dimensions 11.8 in x 5.9 in x 5.9 in 4 in x 9.4 in x 0.55 in (Console) / 4.1 in x 6.8 in x 2.12 in (Dock)

What these differences mean for you

Alright, so you've seen the specs. Here's what these differences actually mean for you.

How you play Settler vs nomad

As you can see in the chart above, the Xbox Series X costs $200 more than the Nintendo Switch, but that's because it can operate at a much higher level. Loading times don't take very long, the frame rate can function a lot higher, and games can sport 4K or even 8K resolution. To use it, you must set up this console in a relatively permanent position with your TV. Since it's a rather chunky device, you'll need to find a good place to put it.

The Nintendo Switch on the other hand has been out since 2017, but it's made an impressive splash with its innovative design. When docked, you can play the best Nintendo Switch games on your TV. But if you need to get up to run errands, commute, or do anything else, you can pick up the console and continue to play in handheld mode. The dock and Switch don't take up a lot of space, so they're easier to put on your TV stand.

What kind of games you're looking for Processing power vs Unique playing experiences

This fast processing power of the Xbox Series X makes it a great option for competitive online multiplayers or simply for enjoying the graphics of current-gen titles. It's seriously the gaming system of the future and the perfect option for anyone looking to experience the abilities of modern gaming tech.

The Nintendo Switch on the other hand makes for the perfect traveling companion and also the perfect family console since there are dozens of family-friendly titles and split-screen multiplayer games to share with others. You can find some shooters and more adult games on this console, but many of the exclusives can be enjoyed by all ages.

Controllers Traditional vs Joy-Cons

The Xbox Series X Controller has a traditional design and looks a lot like previous iterations of the gamepad. The main difference from its predecessors is the gamepad on the left, which has been seriously updated. It operates using two AA batteries and the ergonomic shape makes it comfortable to hold for long gaming sessions.

The Joy-Con isn't your average controllers. They can slide on and off of the console for use in either handheld or TV mode. Additionally, you can hand one to a friend and turn them sideways to play multiplayer games without needing to purchase another controller. Thing is, these devices are small and do not have an ergonomic design, so while they are perfectly fine for kids, they can be rather uncomfortable for adults.spend at least $70 to get it.

Another thing to be aware of is that Nintendo's controllers often experience Joy-Con drift, which means that the joysticks give signals that make the console think that characters should move without anyone touching them. This can be a really frustrating thing to experience. Fortunately, Nintendo also offers a Pro Controller that has a more traditional design. But you have to be willing to

Storage Internal and external memory

The Xbox Series X is definitely the better console when it comes to storage, but that's not surprising given that the Nintendo Switch only has 32GB of internal memory. That means it can only hold two or three large games before getting full. You'll definitely need to purchase a microSD card if you plan on playing multiple Switch games.

In comparison, the Xbox Series X has 1TB of internal storage and if that isn't enough, you can hook up an external hard drive to it for more memory.

Online services Xbox Games Pass vs Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo doesn't offer as many online services, but they are a lot cheaper. Players must purchase a Nintendo Switch Online susbcription if they want to take part in most online multiplayer aspects. The subscription also gives members access to a library of retro titles from NES and SNES for only $20 a year for an individual subscription or $35 a year for a family subscription.

Microsoft offers a lot more with their online services. To get access to online multiplayer you must pay $10 per month for the Xbox Live Gold. What really makes Microsoft's online services worth it is the Xbox Games Pass, which is a subscription service that gives members access to over 100 current and older Xbox titles for only $10 a month. This spans Xbox One and Xbox 360 backward compatible games. Subscribers can even get discounts on select games and DLC. So if you're the kind of person who loves checking out a bajillion titles in one year, this is really the service for you.

Console Exclusives Xbox Series X vs Nintendo Switch

Microsoft and Nintendo both have their share of exclusive titles that cannot be played on other consoles.

Xbox Series X exclusives

Since Microsoft owns some of these titles, many will also appear on PC, but not on PS4 or PS5.

As Dusk Falls

Avowed

Call of the Sea

Everwild

Exomecha

Fable 4

Forza Motorsport

Halo Infinite

State of Decay 3

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

The Gunk

The Medium

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

CrossfireX

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Scorn

Nintendo Switch exclusives

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Luigi's Mansion 3

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Pokémon Sword / Pokémon Shield

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Party

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Xbox Series X vs Nintendo Switch: Bottom Line

The Xbox Series X is a great option for multiplayers and intense first-person shooters. If you're more interested in having the latest tech with faster frame rates and more powerful processing power, this is the console to get. Plus, if you pay for the Xbox Games Pass, you'll be able to play hundreds of current and classic games.

Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch offers a hybrid gaming experience where you can play at home connected to your TV or take it anywhere you go in handheld made. There's a long list of Nintendo exclusives both single-player adventures and split-screen co-op multiplayers, making it a great family console. If you're looking for a kid-friendly console or something that lets you play with others in the same room, this is the one to go with.