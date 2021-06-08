Xcode may have just leaked a new Intel-based Mac Pro

What you need to know
- Code in the new Xcode beta references a Mac Pro with Intel's Ice Lake Xeon processor.
- There have been rumors that Apple would release one more Intel-based Mac Pro before switching to Apple silicon.
Apple has grand plans to transition all of its Mac lineup to Apple silicon processors, but at least one Mac might not be finished with Intel processors just yet.
As reported by 9to5Mac, code found within the new Xcode beta makes reference to a Mac Pro with scalable Intel Ice Lake Xeon processor support, which would indicate that Apple may update the Mac Pro for one more Intel processor before switching over completely to Apple silicon. The reference was spotted by Brendan Shanks on Twitter.
Today's news lines up with an earlier report from May which said that Apple will release a future Mac Pro with a 10-core Intel i9 processor.
Apple will launch a new Mac Pro powered by Intel one last time, according to a new report. That report says that code found in the latest macOS 11.4 RC update references an unannounced Mac Pro with a 10-core Intel i9 chip inside.
The reference was spotted by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser.
"... a reference to an unreleased 10-core Intel i9 processor has been discovered by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser in the latest macOS Big Sur 11.4 RC update, released yesterday."
However, it appears that Apple will transition to Apple silicon after this last Intel chip. A report that was also released in May says that the company is working on a redesigned Mac Pro with up to 40 computing cores and 128 graphics cores.
Codenamed Jade 2C-Die and Jade 4C-Die, a redesigned Mac Pro is planned to come in 20 or 40 computing core variations, made up of 16 high-performance or 32 high-performance cores and four or eight high-efficiency cores. The chips would also include either 64 core or 128 core options for graphics. The computing core counts top the 28 core maximum offered by today's Intel Mac Pro chips, while the higher-end graphics chips would replace parts now made by Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
