Xcode may have just leaked a new Intel-based Mac Pro

Apple has grand plans to transition all of its Mac lineup to Apple silicon processors, but at least one Mac might not be finished with Intel processors just yet.

As reported by 9to5Mac, code found within the new Xcode beta makes reference to a Mac Pro with scalable Intel Ice Lake Xeon processor support, which would indicate that Apple may update the Mac Pro for one more Intel processor before switching over completely to Apple silicon. The reference was spotted by Brendan Shanks on Twitter.

Interesting addition to usr/include/mach/machine.h in Xcode 13 beta 1: CPUFAMILY_INTEL_ICELAKE_SP.



— Brendan Shanks (@realmrpippy) June 8, 2021

Today's news lines up with an earlier report from May which said that Apple will release a future Mac Pro with a 10-core Intel i9 processor.