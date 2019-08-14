A decade ago, The xx arrived on the scene with their debut album and quickly became indie rock legends. The band's ascent was sudden: one day they were recording in a small garage and the next they were playing shows in front of thousands of people. Now, you can celebrate the band's debut album by checking it out on Apple Music.

The xx's debut album, xx, is one of the strongest introductions of recent memory. The album display's the band's trademark dream pop style of sparse arrangements and hushed vocals; it's an intimate, minimalist sound that has helped cement The xx as a true indie rock force.

When you revisit xx on Apple Music, ton't just listen; feel the emotions of uncertainty, yearning, and loneliness, but also of hope and human connection.

If you don't have an Apple Music account, you can sign up for a free trial.