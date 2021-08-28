Yahoo Mail users can now enjoy its iPhone and iPad app on their Macs — so long as those Macs have Apple silicon inside.

Made available via an update to the existing iPhone and iPad app, the new Mac version will only be available to those running M1 Macs which means those of us still rocking Intel machines are out of luck.

Yahoo lists the changes in this new update thus:

The Yahoo Mail app is now available for M1-powered Macs! It's the best way to experience email on Mac, and includes amazing features you love like: Easy Unsubscribe: See your mailing lists in one place & opt-out with a click

Quick Reply: Quickly respond to emails. Get 3 short AI-powered suggestions based on the email you received.

Custom Alerts: Only get alerts for emails you care about

Being able to run iPhone and iPad apps is one of the best Mac features brought about by putting M1 chips inside computers, although not all companies and developers make use of that option. Thankfully, Yahoo Mail users can now take advantage of features like custom alerts, quick replies, and more all from within this app.

Apple continues its rollout of M1 machines, with M1X notebooks expected to roll out soon enough. A new 14-inch MacBook Pro is expected to be joined by a larger 16-inch version before the end of the year, according to recent reports.