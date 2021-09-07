Apple's Apple Watch Solo Loop has been around for around a year now and they're some of the best Apple Watch bands on offer. But as we get closer to the arrival of Apple Watch Series 7, some are suggesting it might be an idea to steer clear when picking up the new watch. That's because some people are finding the band breaks all too easily.

A growing Reddit thread that started less than a week ago is already filling with people reporting that their Solo Loops are less solo than they once were — they're now very much a duo.

Redditor GPT96: