Fall Guys is a pretty big deal right now so it was perhaps only a matter of time before a clone, or knock-off if you're being less charitable, appeared in the App Store. Sure enough, it's happened. Say hello to Silly Race.

Available for free from the App Store now, Silly Race is very much a knock-off of the excellent Fall Guys – available now on PC and PS4. It looks like it. Its games are the same. It's ... the same. Except it isn't, because it sucks.

Checking out the App Store entry for Silly Race is an interesting endeavor. Tapping the "Developer Website" link takes you to a feedback form that's generated by a service that offers free forms. So that's not a good start.

Tapping the "Privacy Policy" takes you to a generic privacy policy that's hosted on freeprivacypolicy.com. So it was likely just created to give the developer – Follow Circles – something to offer up when the App Store asked for it.