  • Fall Guys is a huge deal right now.
  • There's already a knock-off version on the App Store.
  • The developer doesn't even have a website or a proper privacy policy.

Fall Guys is a pretty big deal right now so it was perhaps only a matter of time before a clone, or knock-off if you're being less charitable, appeared in the App Store. Sure enough, it's happened. Say hello to Silly Race.

Available for free from the App Store now, Silly Race is very much a knock-off of the excellent Fall Guys – available now on PC and PS4. It looks like it. Its games are the same. It's ... the same. Except it isn't, because it sucks.

Checking out the App Store entry for Silly Race is an interesting endeavor. Tapping the "Developer Website" link takes you to a feedback form that's generated by a service that offers free forms. So that's not a good start.

Tapping the "Privacy Policy" takes you to a generic privacy policy that's hosted on freeprivacypolicy.com. So it was likely just created to give the developer – Follow Circles – something to offer up when the App Store asked for it.

Fall GuysSource: Mediatonic

Both of those things are good reasons not to download and play Silly Race. But the main reason is simple – developers like this shouldn't be rewarded for stealing ideas and creating knock-off games.

If that isn't enough to convince you, I'll leave you with this very eloquent review from the App Store.

This game looks and smells like complete garbage if you play this game you are a loser and you have no friends

I'm convinced.

