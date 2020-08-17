What you need to know
- Fall Guys is a huge deal right now.
- There's already a knock-off version on the App Store.
- The developer doesn't even have a website or a proper privacy policy.
Fall Guys is a pretty big deal right now so it was perhaps only a matter of time before a clone, or knock-off if you're being less charitable, appeared in the App Store. Sure enough, it's happened. Say hello to Silly Race.
Available for free from the App Store now, Silly Race is very much a knock-off of the excellent Fall Guys – available now on PC and PS4. It looks like it. Its games are the same. It's ... the same. Except it isn't, because it sucks.
Checking out the App Store entry for Silly Race is an interesting endeavor. Tapping the "Developer Website" link takes you to a feedback form that's generated by a service that offers free forms. So that's not a good start.
Tapping the "Privacy Policy" takes you to a generic privacy policy that's hosted on freeprivacypolicy.com. So it was likely just created to give the developer – Follow Circles – something to offer up when the App Store asked for it.
Both of those things are good reasons not to download and play Silly Race. But the main reason is simple – developers like this shouldn't be rewarded for stealing ideas and creating knock-off games.
Didn't take long for someone to put out a straight up knock-off of @FallGuysGame on iOS. pic.twitter.com/xE6Mx2HUP8— Peter Rojas (@peterrojas) August 17, 2020
If that isn't enough to convince you, I'll leave you with this very eloquent review from the App Store.
This game looks and smells like complete garbage if you play this game you are a loser and you have no friends
I'm convinced.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's the latest info on when the next Nintendo Direct is coming
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Apple partner Wistron goes on an iPhone-building hiring spree in India
Apple partner Wistron is reportedly on an Indian hiring spree in an effort to bolster its iPhone production capabilities.
Telegram now supports video calls on iOS
Secure messaging app Telegram now supports fast and secure video calls on iOS.
Protect your iPad 10.2-inch screen with these handy protectors
Don't let your new 10.2-inch iPad screen get scuffed up! We have the best screen protectors for you.