A YouTuber experimenting with Apple's iPod Nano has revealed the device can in fact charge the Apple Pencil.

As spotted by iDropNews, YouTuber Will it Work conducted a series of tests with the seventh-gen iPod Nano to find out what its Lightning Port was capable of.

Niles Mitchell first showed off a small Lightning fan and a UV light that work with the iPhone, before testing them with the iPod Nano. The iPod can in fact run both, but the Apple Pencil test was the most surprising. Mitchell was able to plug in and charge an Apple Pencil using the iPod Nano. As you can imagine, it took quite a bit of juice, charging the Pencil from 80-100% drained the Nano's battery from full to just 25%. The Apple Pencil, of course, doesn't actually work with the iPod Nano's tiny touch screen, however, Mitchell did show off a $13 stylus that did.