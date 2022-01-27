Apple has released three new Unity Lights wallpapers designed for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The wallpapers are based on the Apple Watch face of the same name.

That new watch face was announced yesterday alongside a new Black Unity Braided Solo Loop band. All three new wallpapers borrow from that theme with Apple saying people can "show your support with these Afrofuturism‑inspired downloads."

All three wallpapers can be downloaded from Apple's website for free right now.

This collection, and the organizations it supports, is only a small part of the commitment Apple has made to challenge systemic barriers that exist for communities of color, and particularly for the Black community.

The new Black Unity band is particularly stunning and is priced at $99 like all other Braided Solo Loops. If you're planning to add a new watch band to your collection, this is one that deserves a closer look.