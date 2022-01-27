What you need to know
- Apple has released three new Unity Lights wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- The new wallpapers are based on the Apple Watch face of the same name.
- The wallpapers are part of Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.
Apple has released three new Unity Lights wallpapers designed for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The wallpapers are based on the Apple Watch face of the same name.
That new watch face was announced yesterday alongside a new Black Unity Braided Solo Loop band. All three new wallpapers borrow from that theme with Apple saying people can "show your support with these Afrofuturism‑inspired downloads."
All three wallpapers can be downloaded from Apple's website for free right now.
This collection, and the organizations it supports, is only a small part of the commitment Apple has made to challenge systemic barriers that exist for communities of color, and particularly for the Black community.
The new Black Unity band is particularly stunning and is priced at $99 like all other Braided Solo Loops. If you're planning to add a new watch band to your collection, this is one that deserves a closer look.
Inspired by Afrofuturism, the new Black Unity watch band and matching Unity Lights watch face symbolize the necessity for a more equitable future for the present generation of Black people.
The new band is available to order now with delivery expected within days. You don't have to wait that long to get your hands on these new wallpapers of course and the same goes for the Unity Lights Apple Watch face, too. You can find that in the Watch app on your iPhone and that won't cost you a penny either.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Report: Apple is working on allowing iPhones to accept card payments
Apple is reportedly testing a feature that will allow people to make payments to each other using cards and iPhones.
Apple TV+ is hosting a Twitter watch party for 'The Afterparty' on Jan 28
Apple TV+ is going to hold a Twitter premiere and watch party for its new show 'The Afterparty' on Friday, January 28.
Review: A portable monitor with limited brightness but great clarity
Portable monitors are the perfect travel companions since they give you an extra screen to work with. Here's how Lepow's 15.4-inch display stacks up.
Keep your HomeKit accessories safe and secure with the best HomeKit routers
Expand your home's Wi-Fi coverage and add an additional layer of security for your smart home accessories with the best HomeKit routers.