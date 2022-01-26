Apple has today confirmed the company will celebrate Black History Month with a series of spotlights on Black businesses and innovations across its products and services.

In celebration of Black History Month, Apple is spotlighting Black business and innovation, and amplifying Black voices with a variety of exclusive content and curated collections. Throughout the month, users can listen to special episodes of "The Message" on Apple Music 1 that discuss Black creators' contributions to culture and the importance of health and wellness in the community; join new workouts that honor Black History Month on Apple Fitness+; discover new podcasts from Black creators about health, well-being, culture, and history on Apple Podcasts; and much more. Starting today, customers can also enjoy a special edition Unity Lights watch face and order the new Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop.

Alongside the new Apple Watch face, Apple has a new Apple Music campaign, as well as Apple FitnesS+ workouts in the pipeline. There is also a new special edition Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop to match the watch face.

Other initiatives include a curated catalog of podcasts from Black creators and about Black history, as well as health, well-being, and culture. Spotlights will also feature on Apple Books and the App Store as well as Apple Maps, the Apple TV app, and Apple news.

Finally, Apple announced that its latest Shot on iPhone campaign features "four pioneers who are at the nexus of Black History."

The new Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop will cost $99 and is available online now and in stores beginning Tuesday, February 1.