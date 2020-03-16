During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it's important to be able to stay in touch. GigSky is making that easier by providing a free day of data to anyone. GigSky works in over 190 countries and works on a variety of devices, including the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR. The offer is valid through May 16, 2020.

GigSky states that it is "completely aligned with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, and support the idea of working from home where possible, while reducing travel with the aim of minimizing risk to the global community." To help people do this, the company is providing a free day of data to anyone who uses a promo code. GigSky breaks down why it's doing this and how to receive the offer:

Without question, our top priority at GigSky is the safety of our customers, international partners and global workforce. With that in mind, we'd like to extend a free 1-day plan ($10 value) to all of our customers who may be in need of some extra connectivity – whether working from home or staying abroad for the time being. The value can be applied to any of our larger plans as well. Simply enter code FREE10 at checkout.

GigSky is available on many cellular devices, including the latest iPhones, iPads with cellular connectivity, several Pixel devices, and Always Connected Windows 10 PCs. You can check if your device is supported and see GigSky's coverage area on the company's website.