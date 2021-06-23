Twitter has begun to accept applications to be part of its two new monetization features – Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces.

Super Follows will allow Twitter users to offer exclusive content via Twitter for prices ranging from $2.99 through $9.99 per month. Users can customize the offerings and choose the relevant price points in a way that sounds similar to Patreon. Twitter has also outlined the application process, as well as the requirements.

To be eligible for Super Follows, you must meet our minimum application requirements: Be 18 years or older

Have at least 10K followers

Have Tweeted at least 25 times in the past 30 days

Ticketed Spaces are exactly what they sound like – virtual tickets that can be sold to allow people entry into a Twitter Space. Twitter says it's a way for users to "monetize your audience" which sounds grim, but people will be able to sell tickets for as much as $999 so many will probably look beyond the ickiness.

Ticketed Spaces helps you create unique and exclusive live audio experiences in Twitter Spaces, ones your audience is willing to pay for. With Ticketed Spaces, you have flexibility in setting the ticket price, which can be as low as $1 and as high as $999.

The Ticketed Spaces FAQ has more details on how the whole thing works, including a lengthy list of requirements just to be able to get involved.

You are 18 years of age or older.

You have a complete profile with an account name, a bio, a profile picture, and a header image.

You have a verified email address. Learn how to verify your email address.

You have secured your account by enabling two-factor authentication. Learn how to enable two-factor authentication.

You do not have a history of repeatedly violating the Twitter User Agreement or Twitter's Content Monetization Standards.

You have not previously been removed as an advertiser on Twitter for violations of our Ads Policies or as a publisher on Twitter for violations of our Brand Safety Policies.

Your authentic identity is clear on your Profile. Your profile does not feature the identity of another person, brand, or organization, nor does it use a fake identity that is intended to deceive others. Profiles that feature animals or fictional characters are ineligible, unless directly affiliated with your brand or organization. Parody and fan accounts are not eligible for Ticketed Spaces.

Your account is not a state-affiliated media account.

You maintain 1,000 active followers or more.

You have hosted at least 3 Spaces within the last 30 days.

In terms of revenue sharing, Twitter says that "you can earn up to 97% of the revenue from Spaces ticket purchases and Super Follows subscriptions." But Apple will take its own cut and anyone earning more than $50,000 in lifetime earnings will be subject to a 20% cut from Twitter.

Planning on earning a fortune with the new Twitter offerings? Treat yourself to a new iPhone with the profits! These are some of the best iPhone deals you're going to find.