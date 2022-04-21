You can now ask Siri to play songs using the Tidal app, but not on HomePods

Tidal has released a new update for its iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV app that adds support for Siri while also fixing bugs and making performance improvements.

While performance improvements and bug fixes are always welcome, it's the inclusion of new Siri support that will no doubt capture the attention of most App Store release notes readers. It's a feature that has been a long time coming, but now it's here it allows people to ask Siri to play songs from Tidal's library for the first time.

The full — admittedly, brief — rundown of changes in Tidal 2.44.0 reads:

In this version: You can now ask Siri to play with TIDAL!

We fixed bugs and made performance improvements.

TIDAL meets Siri. — TIDAL (@TIDAL) April 20, 2022

However, as XDA Developers has pointed out, this doesn't mean that your HomePod mini will be able to handle Siri-based requests just yet. For that, you'll need to use Apple Music or one of the other supported services. Tidal, as of now, is not one of them.

Those who already have the Tidal app installed should see the new update available for download via the App Store now. Everyone else can go and get the Tidal app afresh now. It's a free download with a free tier available in the United States. Paid plans are available with a 30-day trial, too.