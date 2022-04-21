You can now ask Siri to play songs using the Tidal app, but not on HomePods

What you need to know
- Siri support has been added to the latest version of the Tidal app for Apple devices.
- Tidal subscribers can now ask Siri to play a song via the updated app for the first time.
- Siri support via HomePods is still unsupported art this time.
Tidal has released a new update for its iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV app that adds support for Siri while also fixing bugs and making performance improvements.
While performance improvements and bug fixes are always welcome, it's the inclusion of new Siri support that will no doubt capture the attention of most App Store release notes readers. It's a feature that has been a long time coming, but now it's here it allows people to ask Siri to play songs from Tidal's library for the first time.
The full — admittedly, brief — rundown of changes in Tidal 2.44.0 reads:
In this version:
- You can now ask Siri to play with TIDAL!
- We fixed bugs and made performance improvements.
However, as XDA Developers has pointed out, this doesn't mean that your HomePod mini will be able to handle Siri-based requests just yet. For that, you'll need to use Apple Music or one of the other supported services. Tidal, as of now, is not one of them.
Those who already have the Tidal app installed should see the new update available for download via the App Store now. Everyone else can go and get the Tidal app afresh now. It's a free download with a free tier available in the United States. Paid plans are available with a 30-day trial, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The PlayStation app just got an iPhone feature it should have had years ago
Sony has updated its PlayStation app for iPhone and iPad adding a number of new features along the way. One of them is something that you might not have realized wasn't already available — because it really ought to have been. Now, you can use the PlayStation app in landscape mode like it's 2007 all over again.
Instagram to rank based on originality & improve product and people tagging
Instagram has announced changes to the way it ranks content as well as improvements to product and people tags that will open them up to more people than ever before.
Apple drops stunning new trailer for 'Prehistoric Planet'
Apple has dropped another trailer for the hotly-anticipated 'Prehistoric Planet'.
These awesome cases will protect your new MacBook Pro
The uniquely designed 14-inch MacBook Pro looks even better (and will last longer) with a case. Here are our favorites.