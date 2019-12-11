Twitter has, after years of waiting, finally announced support for Live Photos in iOS. Reported by Macstories, if you now add a Live Photo to a tweet using your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, you will see an option to use the actual Live Photo instead of uploading a still image.

Twitter is accomplishing this by converting your Live Photo into a GIF. When you add a Live Photo to a tweet, a new GIF button appears at the bottom left corner of the Live Photo. It is off by default but by simply tapping it, Twitter will convert your Live Photo into a GIF and tweet it out. Leaving the GIF button grayed out will upload a still image.

The company announced the new feature for iOS in a truly hilarious tweet on its main account on Twitter.