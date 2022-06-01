Using your TV remote to control the YouTube interface is pretty crappy but now you can use your iPhone to do it instead. The move means that iPhones — and iPads — can even be used to leave comments on videos and more.

The system is a clever one and works when you have YouTube open on your TV and then open the app on your device. You'll be prompted to connect the two together — and they don't even need to be connected to the same network. It's using Google magic and your YouTube account to get things working, see.

The Verge reports: