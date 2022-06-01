What you need to know
- YouTube now lets you use an iPhone or iPad to leave comments on videos via the company's TV app.
- Devices don't need to be connected to the same network as the TV, they just need to be signed into the same account.
Using your TV remote to control the YouTube interface is pretty crappy but now you can use your iPhone to do it instead. The move means that iPhones — and iPads — can even be used to leave comments on videos and more.
The system is a clever one and works when you have YouTube open on your TV and then open the app on your device. You'll be prompted to connect the two together — and they don't even need to be connected to the same network. It's using Google magic and your YouTube account to get things working, see.
The Verge reports:
So YouTube's rolling out a new feature that more closely connects your phone to your TV. (It works on Android and iOS devices, so tablets should work too.) If you sit down and open the app on your streaming device, and then open the YouTube app on your phone, you should get a pop-up asking if you're watching YouTube on your TV. Once you hit "Connect," your phone becomes a synchronized companion for your TV. You can leave comments on the video, queue up the next up, Like and Subscribe, all the things that are much too annoying to do from your remote. YouTube promised a feature like this in a February blog post detailing its 2022 plans, and now it's launching.
Being able to use your phone to enter comments is a biggie, but just being able to do things like subscribing to channels without fighting with a cumbersome TV remote is a win. YouTube says that the feature is rolling out now although it's to be noted that TVs, streaming boxes, and sticks will need to be running the latest version of the YouTube app for any of this to work — something that might not be a given depending on your hardware.
UK cinema-goers can now use their iPhone to prove their age
Movie-goers in the United Kingdom can now use their iPhone to prove their age when visiting select cinemas. The news means that people will be able to prove that they are over the required age when trying to watch movies in cinemas including Cineworld, Odeon, Showcase Cinemas, and Vue.
Learn all about Pokémon Gen 9's starters, main Legendaries, and more
The next-gen Pokémon games have been announced and they're going to be open world. Learn everything you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet here!
Users furious as Twitter announces it's killing TweetDeck app for Mac
Twitter has announced that TweetDeck for Mac will be discontinued on July 1, meaning you'll only be able to use it on the web.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.