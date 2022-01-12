You can play Prince of Persia on your Apple Watch and no we aren't joking

What you need to know
- Someone has created a version of Prince of Persia that runs in JavaScript and can be played in a browser.
- Prince of Persia fans can play the game on their Apple Watch via Safari.
- Sending the link to an Apple Watch via email or iMessage is all that's needed to get the ball rolling.
We've seen plenty of stories that have Apple Watches saving lives and they've been great accessories for people who have been working to get fit, too. But now things have been kicked up to a whole new level because yes, you can play Prince of Persia on an Apple Watch. And it really really works.
It's all made possible after someone put Prince of Persia into a web page using JavaScript and we all know that an Apple Watch can be persuaded to open websites when pushed. That means that emailing or using iMessage to send the game's URL to an Apple Watch is all that's needed to get the ball rolling. The result is Prince of Persia, fully functional with support for touch controls, on your wrist.
Check it out!
The App Store might be full to the brim with games, but somehow playing a classic on your wrist just hits different, right?
If you own an Apple Watch and want to try this for yourself, just send https://princejs.com to yourself and tap away.
I think we just found the best Apple Watch game yet!
