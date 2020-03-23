What you need to know
- You can get a toilet in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
- You can actually poop in the toilet (you don't see it or anything).
- Pooping expels fruit, which may help you get special items.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is loaded with lots of amazing and wonderful discoveries, and thanks to the huge fan community, we're learning about some interesting new features that are more than just decorating tips. For instance, Kotaku reported that you can poop (thanks to @earthtwojesse for sharing this discovery on Twitter.
That's right. You can add a toilet to your tent or house, but you are actually able to do more than just sit on it. If you have eaten fruit, when you sit on the toilet, you will expel the fruit to zero. With a clap and a "That takes care of that," you're on your way! Check out the video in this tweet to see what I mean.
PSA: You can poop in animal crossing. GOTY. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/rK4JvZLvXG— Jesse (is probably playing ACNH)🍃 (@earthtwojesse) March 22, 2020
Why would you want to expel your fruit? you may be asking. There are some reasons why you don't want to have that extra power, which is normally used to help you get all the wood when chopping down trees or busting rocks to bits. One of those reasons is that you can get up to 8 items from rocks when you hit them with an axe or shovel without any extra energy (which you get from fruit).
So, as soon as that toilet becomes available, don't hesitate to get it and add it to your abode. It'll actually come in very handy.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Dell Mobile Connect just got a whole lot better for iPhone users
A fresh update is now available for Dell Mobile Connect, making the app work just as well with iOS devices as it does with Android phones. Now, iOS users can mirror their screen on their PCs and send files back and forth between devices.
Good news for Apple – its Apple Watch is now exempt from import tariffs
Apple's request to have Apple Watch made exempt from Chinese import tariffs has been successful.
Free money! Add funds to your Apple ID and get 10% extra in some countries.
They say that there's no such thing as a free lunch. But Apple is giving you free money which is even better!
Take your Nintendo Switch Lite on the go with these great cases
Looking to take your Nintendo Switch Lite with you on a vacation or business trip? Here are the best cases for the job.