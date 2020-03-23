Animal Crossing: New Horizons is loaded with lots of amazing and wonderful discoveries, and thanks to the huge fan community, we're learning about some interesting new features that are more than just decorating tips. For instance, Kotaku reported that you can poop (thanks to @earthtwojesse for sharing this discovery on Twitter.

That's right. You can add a toilet to your tent or house, but you are actually able to do more than just sit on it. If you have eaten fruit, when you sit on the toilet, you will expel the fruit to zero. With a clap and a "That takes care of that," you're on your way! Check out the video in this tweet to see what I mean.

Why would you want to expel your fruit? you may be asking. There are some reasons why you don't want to have that extra power, which is normally used to help you get all the wood when chopping down trees or busting rocks to bits. One of those reasons is that you can get up to 8 items from rocks when you hit them with an axe or shovel without any extra energy (which you get from fruit).

So, as soon as that toilet becomes available, don't hesitate to get it and add it to your abode. It'll actually come in very handy.