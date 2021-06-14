You can pre-order NieR Re[in]carnation in the App Store now

After announcing it during its E3 showcase, Square Enix has now made NieR Re[in]carnation available for pre-order in the App Store. The game will be made available for download on November 6, 2021.

Described as a "command-action RPG for mobile devices," the game looks set to follow the typical NieR path, with Square Enix explaining te premise as such:

A girl awakens on a cold stone floor. She finds herself in an infinitely vast place filled with buildings that touch the very sky. Guided by a mysterious creature who calls herself Mama, she begins to explore her new surroundings. To reclaim what she has lost—and atone for her sins—she sets off on a journey through this place of unknown creation. ...A place known as The Cage.

Intrigued? This short trailer will surely pique your interest yet further!

Pre-registration is now available for NieR Re[in]carnation, an action command-based RPG for mobile. Learn more here: https://t.co/QCrHj0KtJ4 pic.twitter.com/Xyc9LFO69W — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 13, 2021

Still not sold? How about more than two minutes of footage?