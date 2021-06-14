What you need to know
- You can pre-order the new Square Enix mobile game NieR Re[in]carnation in the App Store now.
- The game will be available on November 6.
After announcing it during its E3 showcase, Square Enix has now made NieR Re[in]carnation available for pre-order in the App Store. The game will be made available for download on November 6, 2021.
Described as a "command-action RPG for mobile devices," the game looks set to follow the typical NieR path, with Square Enix explaining te premise as such:
A girl awakens on a cold stone floor.
She finds herself in an infinitely vast place filled with buildings that touch the very sky.
Guided by a mysterious creature who calls herself Mama, she begins to explore her new surroundings.
To reclaim what she has lost—and atone for her sins—she sets off on a journey through this place of unknown creation.
...A place known as The Cage.
Intrigued? This short trailer will surely pique your interest yet further!
Still not sold? How about more than two minutes of footage?
Thats what I thought. You can pre-order NieR Re[in]carnation in the App Store now.
Playing with a real controller will surely offer the best experience here and you can find some of the best iPhone game controllers in our collection. You still have a few months to choose the one that's right for you before NieR Re[in]carnation lands on your iPhone.
