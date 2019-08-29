Remember the self-lacing Back to the Future shoes? Well, that idea has come a long way after multiple real-life iterations by Nike, with the latest one being the Adapt Huarache. Even better, you will be able to lace them up using Siri.

The Nike Adapt Huaraches can be controlled through the Nike Adapt app to take advantage of the self-lacing functionality, but now this feature will be even more intuitive with additional Apple Watch and Siri support. You will be able to create a Siri Shortcut and use voice commands to control the shoes via the app.

Here's what Nike said of the announcement: