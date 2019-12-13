As reported by AppleInsider , over on Twitter, Thomas Grove Carter of Trim Editing revealed the news:

It appears that Apple's Pro Display XDR is compatible with Apple's iMac Pro, despite the fact that it is not listed as a supported device by Apple on the product's technical specifications page.

Confirmation that the #iMacPro does drive the #ProDisplayXDR 🧐 At 5k. Not 6k. pic.twitter.com/3k91J00IzY

Apple lists the following devices as compatible with the Pro Display XDR, when running macOS Catalina 10.15.2 or later:

Mac Pro (2019) with MPX Module GPUs 15-inch MacBook Pro (2018 or later) 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) 21.5-inch iMac (2019) 27-inch iMac (2019) Any Mac model with Thunderbolt 3 ports paired with Blackmagic eGPU or Blackmagic eGPU Pro

Despite the fact that the iMac Pro is not listed, Carter seems to have been able to connect the display to a 5K iMac and run the Pro Display XDR at 5K resolution. As expected, the iMac Pro cannot drive the display beyond its own resolution. Still, 5k looks pretty good...

The report notes that according to support page discussions, the option of any Mac paired with a Blackmagic eGPU is capable of supporting up to 6K resolution with 10-bit color. It further notes: