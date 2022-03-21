Following the discovery of internal slots that could be used to expand Mac Studio storage, one YouTuber has confirmed that you can't actually install your own SSD and have it work.

A YouTube video shared over the weekend showed that the new Mac Studio has internal slots that could theoretically be used to install new storage. But given the fact Apple itself says that people can't upgrade their Mac Studio's storage themselves it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that those slots don't appear to work as some had hoped. You can't just put an SSD into one and expect it to work.

That news comes after YouTuber Luke Miani set about trying to swap an SSD from one Mac Studio into a spare slot in another and while it was physically possible, the recipient machine wouldn't boot with the donor SSD installed.

Check out the video to see how it all went down: