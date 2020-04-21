Twitter's Mac app has been updated to include a new 'Pin to top' toggle that allows you to see a live stream of tweets without refreshing.

Twitter support announced the change overnight:

What's that new button in your timeline settings Sparkles on Twitter for Mac? It's a "Pin to top" toggle! Turning it on will keep you at the top of your timeline and let the latest Tweets stream in – no need to manually refresh your timeline.

Turning it on will keep you at the top of your timeline and let the latest Tweets stream in –– no need to manually refresh your timeline. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 20, 2020

Version 8.17 of the app was released April 20 and the full release notes state: We made a number of improvements to Twitter. A few highlights specific to Twitter for Mac: Now you can pin your Latest Tweets to the top of your timeline. That way, when new Tweets happen, you'll immediately see them when you're at the top of the timeline. Just turn on the toggle in your timeline settings.

Fixed: While using input method, the marked text has missing underline.

Fixed: Permission dialog for Photos no longer presented when opening Composer window.

9to5Mac notes that the feature is working well in initial testing:

I've tested the new feature and it works as promised. Once enabled, new tweets are automatically loaded in the background, so they are displayed immediately as soon as I scroll. It will be great to see that option available on the official Twitter app for the iPhone and iPad as well.

You can download the latest version of Twitter for macOS here!