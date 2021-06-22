It's been a busy couple of days here at iMore, not least thanks to the ongoing Amazon Prime Day festivities. With so many deals going on and new ones appearing constantly, it's easy to miss the best ones. I'm here to tell you that if there's one thing you should think about this Prime Day, it's Apple Watch. Specifically, making sure it matches your personal aesthetic.

See, Apple Watch has a ton going for it but its secret weapon is the way it can be customized more than most watches. It can certainly be customized more easily than the vast majority and changing band is child's play. I have more bands than I'd like to admit and I know some of the iMore crew have even more. It's a hobby and an affliction, but right now Amazon has your back because there are some great deals to be had.

Karen has already put together a list of six great Apple Watch bands that won't break the bank. In fact, each and every one of those six bands cost less than $15 which means you could just buy them all! That might sound extravagant, but consider that those six bands cost less combined than some of the Apple bands. Now tell me it's a bad idea to buy them all! Go on, you deserve it!